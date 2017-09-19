IPOB: Northern Governors visit Port Harcourt, thank Wike for quelling attacks in Rivers

Related News

Northern Governors have commended their Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike, for his efforts in curtailing attacks on people from their regions resident in the state.

There was an attack in Oyigbo local Government Area of Rivers last week believed to be perpetrated by supporters of separatist group, Indigeneous People of Biafra.

The police later quelled the attack and arrested some suspects, following which Governor Wike made a broadcast to warn IPOB supporters against attacking anyone in the state.

In a move to further promote national unity and peaceful coexistence , a high-powered delegation of the Northern Governors Forum on Monday visited Mr. Wike in Port Harcourt to thank him for taking urgent steps for protection of Nigerians living in the state.

The delegation led by the Chairman of the forum and Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, had Governors Aminu Masari of Katsina, Aminu Waziri of Sokoto, Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi, and Simon Lalong of Plateau states as members.

Mr. Shettima said the governors were in Rivers State to commend their host for nipping the conflict in Oyigbo in the bud.

The governors forum said Mr. Wike’s action, especially his broadcast, helped to restore peace, despite the challenges.

“We are mightily proud of you. We are mightily associating ourselves with you. Nigeria is greater than political differences. We belong to one political family and that is the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Mr Shettima told Governor Wike.

“No interest should be bigger than the Federal Republic of Nigeria. You believe in the Nigerian Project. For that, we remain eternally grateful.”

The visiting governors called for the enthronement of peace building measures, despite the challenges facing the country.

According to the governors, no law-abiding Nigerians deserve to be punished because of where they reside and do business.

Governor Shettima said despite the unfortunate incidents in Abia, steps had been taken to ensure that there were no retaliatory attacks in other parts of the country.

In his response, Mr. Wike said he would continue to protect all Nigerians and foreigners in his state.

“Rivers State believes in the unity of this country. Rivers State will not be a part of those calling for the disintegration of Nigeria. We owe it as a duty to protect every Nigerian living in the state.

“I will not allow any group to intimidate, harass or attack other Nigerians living in the state. We are Rivers people and we belong to the Niger Delta.”

Stating that violence never leads to resolution of grievances, Mr. Wike urged aggrieved persons to embrace dialogue in the interest of peace and development.

“I am not against anyone who wants to protest any grievances, but there are channels for such protests,” he said.

He said the people of Rivers State have their own peculiar grievances against developmental issues in the country, which as governor he had raised. But he said he would never support the disintegration of Nigeria.