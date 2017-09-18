Air Peace clinches global recognition

Related News

One of Nigeria’s prominent operating airlines, Air Peace, has been added as a member International Air Transport Association, IATA.

This was revealed in a press statement signed by the airline’s communication manager, Chris Iwarah, on Sunday where he said that the airline achieved the feat only in a few months after securing its IATA Operational Safety Audit, IOSA certificate which was later communicated to Air Peace via a letter signed by the Director General of IATA, Alexandre de Juniac on July 21, 2017.

The DG of IATA had promised Allen Onyema, Chairman, Air Peace that the global aviation body was focused on creating the right atmosphere for safe air services.

Mr. Onyema, who was quoted as having accepted and appreciated the airline’s admission into the global air transport body, described the news as a heart-warming development adding that it came at a time when the airline was deepening the quality of its flight services and expanding its operations to seamlessly connect more local, regional and international destinations.

”The Chairman promised that the airline’s membership of IATA would expand its space to continue to deliver exceptional flight services in Nigeria and energise its drive to connect more countries in the West Coast of Africa.

”As an airline irrevocably committed to excellent customer service and safe flight operations, we are ready and willing to exploit all the opportunities provided by our membership of IATA to deliver the best flight experience to our numerous guests,” he said.

He further said that it ”would also aid the launch of its flight operations to London, Atlanta, Dubai, Guangzhou-China, Mumbai and Johannesburg and that the airline is delighted to be part of the “reputable IATA.”