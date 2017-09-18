Major Health Stories Last Week: Resident doctors suspend strike, nylon moimoi dangerous

Related News

Health professionals beg Buhari to reconstitute boards

The Committee of Registrars of Health Professions, CRHP, has urged the federal government to speedily reconstitute the boards of its member agencies.

Ibrahim Mami made the appeal when he led a delegation of the committee on a visit to the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, in his office. He urged the minister to appeal to the president to constitute the boards in line with the laws that established the agencies.

Most of the professional bodies do not have boards as they were dissolved at the beginning of the President Buhari administration. The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA linked the absence of the board of the Medical and Dental Council to the proliferation of fake doctors in the country.

Nigerian resident doctors suspend strike

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, suspended its nationwide strike for two weeks, 10 days after it began.

This is to enable the doctors monitor government’s compliance with the agreement reached and further discuss the contentious issues.

The chairman of NARD University College Hospital, Ibadan chapter, Segun Olaopa, said the decision followed “appeals from the public that the doctors should give the federal government more time to meet their demands.

Cooking ‘moimoi’ with nylon dangerous

Cooking moi-moi, a popular Nigerian delicacy made from beans, in nylons or cellophane bags is dangerous.

A dietician, John Tehinse, gave the warning at an awareness campaign on food safety organised by the Food Safety Awareness Campaign Initiatives, funded by the European Union.

Mr. Tehinse said nylons or cellophane bags produced dioxins when heated, adding that dioxins were highly toxic and can cause reproductive and developmental problems, damage the immune system, interfere with hormones and also cause cancer.

Nurses want state of emergency in health sector

The National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives, Federal Health Institution Sector (NANNM-FHI), has called on the federal government to declare a state of emergency in the health sector.

The association’s spokesperson, Aliyu Shehu, said that an emergency approach was needed to resolve the issues related to health administration, practice, headship, representation, benefits and welfare of all stakeholders in the industry.

He noted that the resolution of issues over which the National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, was on strike would open a chain of industrial actions by other unions and associations in the health industry.

NAF begins medical outreach in Borno

The Nigerian Air Force, NAF, commenced another round of medical outreach programme in Borno.

The Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters, Olatokunbo Adesanya, said the programme was aimed at enhancing NAF medical facilities and personnel at the Medical Centre of NAF 105 Composite Group, in Maiduguri.

According to Mr. Adesanya,an air commodore, the exercise is to position the medical centre to attend to anticipated increase in internally displaced persons as a result of intensive day and night aerial bombardments in the region by NAF.

Measles: Nigeria has highest number of un-immunised children

The incidence of measles among children under the age of five increased more than two-fold in the northern part of Nigeria between 2014 and 2016, a survey has revealed.

UNICEF said the country has the highest number of children in the world not immunised with the first dose of measles vaccine.

The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Faisal Shuaib, said a surveillance data shows that measles incidence among children under five years increased in the northern part of Nigeria.

Nigerian govt. moves to reduce waiting time in hospitals

The federal government has been urged to provide adequate medical staff, infrastructure and staff training as part of the strategy to reduce the waiting time a patient spends in the hospital to see a doctor.

The Bureau of Public Service Reform, BPSR, during the handing over of the preliminary report on the findings of the agency on causes of service delay at the hospitals, said patients spend about three hours or above before seeing a doctor.

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, said the project is timely because the government’s major concerns has been how to improve quality care in the health sector and improve public trust in the health sector.