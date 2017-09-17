Strike: ASUU hopeful of fruitful meeting with Nigerian govt on Monday

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, said it is looking forward to a fruitful deliberation with the federal government on Monday, September 18, in an attempt to end the ongoing strike embarked upon by university lecturers.

The union’s National President, Biodun Ogunyemi said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Lagos.

NAN reports that lecturers in the nation’s universities had on August 13 embarked on what they described as comprehensive, total and indefinite strike.
The lecturers are protesting the non-implementation of 2013 Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, as well as the 2009 agreement they entered into with the federal government.

“We are going into another round of meeting with representatives of the federal government tomorrow, Sept. 18.

“We are still on strike. However, we are hoping that we will sort out all the grey areas and hope, too, that the federal government will show sincerity and commitment on their own part.

“We have done our own part and we expect them too to do their own with all sincerity.

“Should both sides settle whatever issues that have been brought before the house, we will consider putting the crisis behind us and move forward.

“So, we are indeed looking forward to a fruitful deliberation tomorrow in order to move forward, for the benefit of all the stakeholders and the nation at large,” the unionist told NAN.

(NAN)

