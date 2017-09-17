Nine men who specialise in raping female churchgoers arrested – Police

Police on patrol [Photo: Beegeagle's Blog]
Police on patrol [Photo: Beegeagle's Blog]

The Police in Enugu State said they have nabbed nine suspected rapists, specialised in raping female members of a church at the outskirts of Enugu.

The spokesman of the command, Ebere Amaraizu, a superintendent of police, disclosed this in a statement in Enugu on Sunday.

Mr. Amaraizu said that the arrest was made possible by a “well-co-ordinated intelligence information’’.

He said that police officers in Ozalla arrested the suspects during a night vigil in a church located at Akpasha community in Nkanu West Local Government Area.

He said that the suspects were rounded up at about 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Mr. Amaraizu said that the suspects often pretended to be worshippers in the church and would take advantage of any female worshipper going out to answer nature’s call “and wreck the havoc”

According to him, they forcefully have carnal knowledge of their victims.

“This nefarious act is done while service in the church is going on, and after the rape, they run away,” he said.

He said that the suspects were already regretting their actions, and were helping police in the investigation of the matter.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Allwell

    Castrate the idiots!