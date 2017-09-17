APDA backs Nigerian Army on Operation in South-east

Related News

The newly registered party, Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance, APDA, has expressed support for the ongoing military exercise of the Nigerian Army in the South-east code-named Operation Python Dance II.

In a statement on Sunday signed by its spokesperson, Tosin Adeyanju, the party also praised governors of the South-east over their resolution proscribing the separatist group, Independent People of Biafra.

Clashes by supporters of IPOB with soldiers on the military exercise had sparked clashes in other parts of the country, claiming at least two lives.

The Abia State government had last week declared a dusk to curfew on Aba, the epicentre of the crisis, before governors of the five states and top political leaders of the region met in Enugu on Thursday and resolved to proscribe IPOB, a day after the Nigerian Army declared the group a terrorist organisation.

“We note that while military exercise is a normal practice all over the world, proper education must be given to all citizens so as not to misconstrue how it works,” APDA said in its statement.

“We want to believe that lack of information and the present tension in the region gave room for the violence that occurred between the Nigerian Military and members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

“However, we commend the bold step of the military to protect the territorial integrity of our country. No individual or group should threaten the corporate existence of our nation because what binds us together as a country is greater than what divides us”.

The party urged the military to intensify “military-civilian relations to stem the erroneous believe that its action is a calculated attempt against a particular region

“Our advice to the Nigerian Army is that they should use their Military-civilian relationship desk to educate all citizens on what to expect during the exercise and why the exercise is necessary.

“As a party, we are glad with the proactive measures taken by the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Ikezie Ikpeazu to declare curfew which has doused a lot of tension and the Enugu declaration by south east governors is worthy of commendation.

“We must also commend the proactive action of most state governors in the North to stop any reprisal attack against other citizens as well.

“We in APDA sue for peace and also urge people of South East to be calm in this stormy situation which will soon be over.

Lastly, we appeal to government to engage all aggrieve interest or groups so as to douse tension in the land. Is always better to jaw-jaw than to war-war.

“APDA believe so much in the unity and indivisibility of our dear country Nigeria and that is how we will remain stronger together.”