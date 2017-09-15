Health professionals beg Buhari to reconstitute boards

Related News

The Committee of Registrars of Health Professions, CRHP, has urged the federal government to speedily reconstitute the boards of its member agencies.

Ibrahim Mami made the appeal on Friday when he led a delegation of the committee on a visit to the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, in his office in Abuja on Friday.

Most of the professional bodies do not have boards as they were dissolved at the beginning of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the NMA linked the absence of the board of the Medical and Dental Council to the proliferation of fake doctors in the country

Mr. Mami urged the minister to implore the president to constitute the boards in line with the laws that established the agencies.

He also appealed for more funds to be allocated to the committee to enable it carry out its constitutional responsibility of field visitation to the 35,000 health facilities and regulatory bodies under its purview.

Mr. Mami further asked for a plot of land to build permanent office accommodation in the Federal Capital Territory and the placement of the committee’s members on internship programme.

He said the visit was to improve their working relationship with the Ministry.

In his remarks, the minister urged health professional bodies to pursue professionalism and harmonious working relationship among their members in order to enhance service delivery at health facilities in Nigeria.

According to a press statement by the ministry on the event, Mr. Adewole urged the health professionals to work as one as their functions in the hospitals are interrelated.

Commending the committee for the visit, he said there was need for more networking and consultative meetings in the health sector, since all health practitioners are essentially related.

He stressed that regular meetings between various health associations and the Federal Ministry of Health would help the sector nip challenges in the bud and end the use of strikes as weapons to settle grievances.