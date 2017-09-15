JNI directs Imams to preach peace at Friday prayers

Jos central mosque

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), has directed all Imams in the country to preach peace and tolerance during sermons at Friday prayers.

The JNI Secretary General, Khalid Aliyu, said at a press briefing in Kaduna that the measure was to forestall any breach of the peace following recent clashes in the south east.

“It is important we make this call today being Friday, a very important day for Muslims in which they will climb the pulpit to read sermons, that the sermons should be geared towards calling for peace and calming of nerves,” he said.

“Taking laws into our hands will not yield anything, if for anything it will only escalate the already tense situation in the country.

“Our country is passing through trying times, very painful trying times of agitation and counter agitation, which lead to disturbing the peace of the country.

“JNI being umbrella organization of all Muslim organizations in this country under the leadership of Sultan of Sokoto, finds it imperative to call for calm, restraint, peace and dialogue.’’

Mr. Aliyu described the killings in Aba as unpalatable, adding, “I think if somebody loses his head, the most important thing is to trust the leadership and allow government to take action.’’

The JNI secretary general called on leaders in the south eastern part of the country to call their youth to orders and build momentum for peace.

He cautioned the media against inciting reports, saying it was important for the media to serve as unifier rather than destroyer.

“JNI also calls on governors to bring before the law, anyone who try to destabilise the peace of the country.’’

(NAN)

