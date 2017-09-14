Premium Times columnist Pius Adesanmi wins prestigious Canadian award

Related News

A PREMIUM TIMES columnist, Pius Adesanmi, has been named recipient of the prestigious Canada Bureau of International Education Leadership Award for 2017.

Mr. Adesanmi, a professor of English language and Literature at Charleston University, Canada, heads the university’s Institute of African Studies. He holds a doctoral degree from the University of British Columbia.

According to the letter seen by PREMIUM TIMES, Mr. Adesanmi, with other honourees, will be presented with the award at the CBIE’s 51st Annual Conference at the World Trade Conference and Convention Centre, Halifax, Canada, on November 21.

The letter dated September 8 was signed by the President and Chief Executive of CIBE, Karen McBride.

“It is our great pleasure to inform you that you have been selected to receive the CBIE Board of Director’s Leadership Award,” wrote Mr. McBride, as he opened the note to Mr. Adesanmi.

“Our deepest congratulations to you on this highly merited honour,” he said. “We look forward to congratulating you in person.”

The award won by Mr. Adesanmi, according to the CBIE, is for an individual whose contributions to and support for international education is recognised and highly valued.

The organisation says: “This outstanding individual personifies CBIE’s central value proposition: “Expertise. Knowledge. Opportunity. Leadership”. This Award bestows Honorary Membership.

“This Award is typically made by the Board of Directors. Nominations are not accepted for this Award. However, the Board is interested in hearing from members who wish to suggest a possible recipient.”

The board listed some criteria for the selection to include:

§ Highly influential;

§ Has played a significant role in raising the profile of international education;

§ Contribution to international education is substantial, and has made an impact on Canada and/or other parts of the world;

§ Not necessarily from a CBIE member institution;

§ Not necessarily Canadian.”

Established in 1966, CIBE is not-for-profit organisation promoting “the special interests of the international learner, both the foreign national studying in Canada and the Canadian studying abroad, through educational exchanges, scholarships, training awards and internships, technical assistance in education and other related services.”

Its patron is David Johnson, the Governor-General of Canada.