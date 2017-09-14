NECO Releases 2017June/July Examination Results

Related News

The National Examination Council has announced the release of the 2017June/July Senior School Certificate Examination results.

The Registrar of the council, Charles Uwakwe, a professor, announced the results in Minna on Thursday.

Mr. Uwakwe said that 1,055,988 candidates registered for the examination, among whom 1,051,472 wrote the tests in 76 subjects.

He said that 745,053 candidates, representing 70.85 per cent had five credits and above, including English Language and mathematics, in the examination.

Mr. Uwakwe said the performance represented 1.11 per cent improvement in candidates’ performance compared with the 2016 results.

He said that 947,850 candidates had five credits and above irrespective of English Language and mathematics, adding that the figure represented 1.63 per cent improvement of the 2016 result.

He also said that 903,690 candidates had credit in English Language, while 849,335 candidates had credit in General Mathematics.

He explained that 50,586 candidates, representing 4.81 per cent of candidates, were involved in examination malpractice.

Mr. Uwakwe said the figure represented 0.52 per cent increase in cases of malpractice compared to the 2016 record.

He said that 276 schools were involved in mass cheating in 34 states, while six schools were de-recognised for examination malpractice.

Mr. Uwakwe explained that 23 supervisors who aided malpractice one way or another were blacklisted.

He advised the candidates to access their results on NECO website www.mynecoexams.com.

(NAN)