Establish public libraries in all Nigerian local govts – Council

A call has been made to governments to establish a public library in each of the 774 local government areas of Nigeria.

The Librarians Registration Council of Nigeria of Nigeria, LRCN, made the call on Tuesday at a national workshop it held at Federal College of Education, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The Registrar of the Council, Michael Afolabi, said the libraries would enhance access to information, which he said is an essential feature of production, consumption and exchange.

He said the council was also calling for a law that will make it mandatory for any housing estate in Nigeria with more than 500 tenants to establish a library.

‘”Boosting reading culture, this will provide robust opportunity for job creation, entrepreneurial and consultancy services for the library professionals in the country.

“We will engage with relevant stakeholders to make this a reality,” Mr. Afolabi said.

The Registrar said the body would continue to build the capacity of librarians by offering them training to share knowledge and provide expertise on entrepreneurship.

He noted that the 21st century is an entrepreneurial age and that entrepreneurs are driving a revolution that is transforming and renewing economies worldwide.

“We are today living in a complex and hybrid information environment that is highly competitive. Thus, the information professions ought to be fully equipped with the entrepreneurial skills that will empower them,” he stated.

Mr. Afolabi said the workshop was put together as a platform for discussions on how librarians could take advantage of recent advances in the information and communication technology sector to enhance innovation and creativity.