Nnamdi Kanu: Charly Boy criticises Nigerian govt.

The Nigerian musician, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has condemned the deployment of soldiers to the hometown of controversial separatist leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Charly Boy, leader of the ‘OurMumuDonDo’ movement said the federal government should be more worried about safeguarding lives and properties than destroying it.

He said this in a statement signed by him, Adeyanju Deji, leader of Concerned Nigerians and Adebayo Raphael, Publicity Secretary, OurMumuDonDo Movement.

The statement further explained that the people of Abia State deserved better than unnecessary disturbances in the city.

“The good people of Abia State deserve better than the undue panic under which they have been placed since the invasion which has completely restricted them from going about their daily activities freely like they used to.”

The movement urged the federal government to promote peace and unity instead of raising tension brewing hatred for one another in the country.

“Finally, we appeal to the Federal Government to be more circumspect and solution-focused in handling sensitive matters as secessionist agitations within the country. ”

This is coming days after soldiers raided Mr. Kanu’s hometown, reportedly injuring many in the process hence forcing the Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, to declare a three-day dusk to dawn curfew in Aba, the commercial centre of the state.

Charly Boy recently caused a mild riot at the popular Wuse Market in Abuja where he had gone to protest the protracted stay of President Muhammadu Buhari in the UK over an undisclosed ailment.