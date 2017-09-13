Alleged Invasion: NHRC Cautions Nigerian Military To Respect Rules Of Engagement

Related News

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) says it is highly concerned about the alleged invasion of parts of the South-East and South-South geo-political zones by the Nigerian military.

The Acting Executive Secretary of the commission, Oti Ovrawah, who commented on the development, called on the military to respect its rules of engagement in dealing with citizens.

Mrs. Ovrawah, in a statement issued by Fatima Mohammad, the commission’s Head of Media Relations on Wednesday in Abuja, also called on civilians and security agencies to desist from any act capable of causing tension in the country.

She was reacting to media reports on allegations by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Abia Chapter, that Nigerian soldiers, on Operation Python Dance II attacked them.

“While the military must respect their rules of engagement, civilians and security agencies, particularly the military, must desist from any act capable of causing tension, public disturbance, fear and sense of insecurity,” she said.

She assured Nigerians that the commission would collaborate with the Nigerian Police and other relevant authorities to ensure a timely and thorough investigation into the allegations and take appropriate steps.

The commission further commended the government of Abia for the steps taken so far to remove fear and forestall further breakdown of law and order.

The acting executive secretary also called on the Nigerian military to leverage on the series of training the commission had offered on mainstreaming human rights into its operations.

(NAN)