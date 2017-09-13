Uncertainty Over Jibrin’s Return as Reps Resume

Related News

The fate of Abdulmumin Jibrin, the suspended member of the House of Representatives for Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency of Kano State, will be decided after the House reconvenes next week.

Mr. Jibrin was suspended for 180 legislative days on September 28 last year over what members described as breach of their privileges.

180 legislative sitting days amount to a period of one year as the House only conducts plenary sessions three days in a week.

Mr. Jibrin was also required to tender a written apology to the House, prior to his resumption of duties which will be due on September 27.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the house, Abdulrazak Namdas, told PREMIUMTIMES that the fate of Mr. Jibrin will be decided by the entire members.

“When the House reconvenes, a decision will be taken to that regard,” he said.

On whether the conditions given for his return may be waved, Mr. Namdas said “that will be determined by the Ethics and Privileges Committee who proposed it at the first place”.

Efforts to reach the embattled lawmaker were not successful as he neither picked his calls nor responded to text messages.

However, Mr. Jibrin had told journalists shortly after he was suspended last year that he would never apologise to anybody in the House because he believed that he did nothing wrong.

“For me, it’s a non-issue and complete nonsense and it is not going to stand anywhere in the world,” he had said.

Mr. Jibrin, who was removed as chairman of House Apropriation Committee, had accused the Speaker, Mr. Yakubu Dogara, and three other principal officers of padding the 2016 federal budget.

The other three he accused are the Deputy Speaker, Yussuff Lasun; the Chief Whip, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa; and the Minority Leader, Leo Ogor.

Mr. Jibrin also petitioned the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, State Security Services, SSS, and the Police headquarters on the matter.