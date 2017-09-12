Saudi Arabia sentences Nigerian pilgrim to three months in prison

Related News

A Sharia Court in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, has sentenced a pilgrim from Goronyo Local Government of Sokoto State, Mamman Kwakwazo, to three months in prison for claiming a purse he found at the Holy Mosque in Makkah.

The incident occurred at the Holy Mosque in Makkah, on Friday.

The Secretary of Goronyo LGA, Lawal Yar-tsakuwa, while confirming the sentence said the pilgrim ”found a white pilgrim’s missing waist purse inside the Grand mosque on that fateful day (Friday).”

”It was also said that Mamman Kwakwazo reportedly refused to give back the purse to the owner who was said to have seen it with him immediately he (the owner) lost it. A hot argument was said to have ensued between them. Later they reported the matter to the Saudi security agents and he was immediately arrested.

”He was consequently detained at a police outpost at the Holy Mosque and was arraigned the following Saturday,” he said.

According to the Secretary, the convicted pilgrim, who was not having any identification was later brought to Sokoto pilgrims’ accommodation where he was confirmed to be a pilgrim.

“The convicted pilgrim has been barred from entering Saudi Arabia for the next five years,” Mr. Yarkasuwa added.