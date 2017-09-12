Buhari meets Ghanaian President in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari (l) welcoming the visiting President Nana Akuffo Addo of Ghana at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on on Tuesday (12/9/17) With them are: Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama (2nd l) and Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abba Kyari. 04827/11//9/2017/Callistus Ewelike/NAN
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met behind closed doors with Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ghanaian President, who is on an official visit to Nigeria, arrived the Presidential Villa at about 3.28p.m.

The closed door meeting was holding at the new Banquet Hall in the State House as at the time of filing this report.

The Ghanaian President was received by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo when he visited the country on August 1 to deliver a lecture at the National Defence College.

Mr. Akufo-Addo won the country’s 2016 presidential poll against the incumbent, John Mahama, by a margin of 9.45 per cent.

