South-East Governors Probe Army-IPOB Clash

The South-East Governors’ Forum has set-up a seven-member committee to investigate the recent clash between the Nigerian Army and the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) members in Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

The forum’s Director of Media and Communications, Michael Udah, in a statement issued on Tuesday, said the committee was expected to submit its report during the forum’s meeting scheduled for September 15.

Mr. Udah did not mention the leader of the committee, but said that it was set-up to proffer lasting solutions to such problems and forestall future occurrences.

“Reports in the social media that the governors condemned the alleged attack on IPOB members are false, but instead, they are working assiduously to bring lasting peace and stability to the zone.

“I did not tell any medium on the social and print media that the governors condemned the incident as they would soon meet to review the situation,” he said.

Mr. Udah said that the governors were consulting with relevant stakeholders in the zone including the military to ensure clarity of positions.

“I urge my colleagues in the media to exercise decorum in their reportage to avoid creation of false and embarrassing impressions about sensitive national issues,” Mr. Udah said.

Men of the Nigerian Army and members of IPOB had on Sunday clashed in Afara-Ukwu, Umuahia, the home town of the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Oyegoke Gbadamosi, had explained that the troops of 145 Battalion were carrying out a “Show of Force” near Mr. Kanu’s residence when IPOB members blocked them and they (soldiers) fired shots in the air to disperse them.