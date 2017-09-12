10 Nigerian Writers head to Lebanon on exchange programme

Related News

Ten Nigerian writers supported by the Wole Soyinka Foundation will leave Nigeria for Lebanon on Tuesday.

The writers will participate in an exchange programme under the Study Abroad In Lebanon, SAIL project, a programme of the Cedars Institute, Notre Dame University, Lebanon, in collaboration with the Foundation.

The participants are Oladele Faji, Khalid Imam, Salamatu Sule, Adenle Oloruntoba and Mary Aboekwe.



Others are Kassima Okani, Wole Adedoyi, Temi Soyinka, Blessing Christopher and Christian Nayamali.

Some of them were unveiled at a news conference on Monday at the Freedom Park, Lagos Island, Lagos,

According to the Foundation, the participants will travel to Lebanon for an intensive course at the Cedars Institute in Lebanon.

The first edition of the SAIL project held in August 2016, the organisers said, and this year’s edition will focus on writers.

In his remarks, Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka, said the second edition of the project had an increase in the number of participants compared to its first edition.

He, however, expressed optimism that next year’s edition, which he said may focus on journalists, would attract a larger number of participants.

Mr. Soyinka, who explained that the number of participants was determined by the sponsorship support received by the Foundation, implored individuals, corporate bodies and governments across levels to facilitate the programme by sponsoring people vetted by the foundation for the exchange programme.

The facilitator of the SAIL Project, Habib Jafaar, noted that the programme would enable students to visit historical sites in Lebanon and reflect, think and write critically about the interconnectivity and uniqueness of people’s cultures across the fear world.