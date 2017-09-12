Anambra 2017: Nwoye’s Fate Uncertain As APC Appeal Panel Sits

Related News

The fate of the All Progressives Congress, APC ticket winner for November 18 Anambra governorship election, Tony Nwoye, is uncertain following the setting up of a panel by the party to probe the election result.

The panel was set up after a petition written by Andy Uba, one of the aggrieved contestants in the primaries.

Mr. Nwoye appeared before the appeal panel in Abuja on Monday.

Mr. Nwoye is a medical doctor, member of the House of Representatives and a former president of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS.

Mr. Uba, the senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, alleged in the petition that Mr. Nwoye “mobilised students to interfere with the Anambra governorship primaries conducted by the Governor Kashim Shettima led panel.”

Mr. Nwoye polled 2,145 to emerge victorious at the primary election followed by Mr. Uba who polled 931 votes.

Addressing journalists after his appearance before the panel, Mr. Nwoye said he was asked about some individuals whom they said were student union leaders who allegedly beat up delegates during the primaries. He said the allegations were not true.

“It was not true. No single member of NANS or former students were part of the primary election. All the delegates that voted were statutorily the delegates expected to vote. And this is a primary election that was adjudged the best in the history of Nigeria and partisan politics in the country,” he said.

“There was no room for manipulation, nobody was intimidated to vote and no evidence of inducing voters with money.”

On whether he nursed any fear that the panel might cancel his victory, he said, “I’m not God but I know these are party men and women. I told them that at this point in time, the Anambra people have spoken as far as the party ticket of the APC is concerned.

“That mandate I think by the special grace of God should be left alone. It is not about Tony Nwoye but about these people who suffered all the night, I felt for them, I pity them.”

Asked if he had reached out to other aspirants who contested against him, Mr. Nwoye said all the other aspirants except Mr. Uba “were in line with him.”

He added, “Andy Uba is the only aspirant who refused to talk to me. I called him, I sent a text to him. I even got to his house but he refused to open the gate for me. For the other aspirants, I have met with all of them.”

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the party would have to wait for the appeal panel to submit its report before taking any decision.

“It is also important for us to recognise that there are procedures for everything. The procedure for primary within our party as you know provides for certain windows for people who are dissatisfied to lay their grievances or complaints before the appeal panel.

“We have not received the report of the appeal panel and so we (have to) wait for that panel and we don’t know what they will recommend,” Mr. Abdullahi said.