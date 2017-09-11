Health minister donates drugs, medical consumables to IDPs camps in Benue

Related News

The Minister for Health, Isaac Adewole, has donated drugs and other medical consumables to camps housing people displaced by the flood that swept through several parts of Benue.

Mr. Adewole, in a brief remark, said that the donations were to complement the efforts of the state government and the Nigeria Air Force.

The minister, who assessed the health conditions in two Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps located at Abagena and International Market, all in Makurdi, certified them as “okay”.

He said that the health needs of the IDPs were being met by medical experts from the state ministry of health and the Nigeria Air Force.

“The conditions of the camps is okay; we shall be inspecting them from time to time to avoid any health challenge,” he said.

Boniface Ortese, Executive Secretary, Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), in a brief remark, said that the assessment reports of flooded areas were being compiled from the 21 local governments affected.

“The reports will soon be submitted to the United Nations office in Abuja, for further action,” he said.

(NAN)