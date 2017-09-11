APC to submit recommendations on restructuring to Nigerian government

Related News

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has received the recommendations of its committee on restructuring and has promised to forward same to the federal government for implementation.

The party had previously set up a nine-member committee headed by Nasir el-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna State, to review the demands by many Nigerians for restructuring and to provide a framework for its implementation.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the publicity unit of the APC, the chairman of the party, John Odigie-Oyegun speaking at the Catholic Bishops’ Conference in Jalingo, Taraba State over the weekend said the APC has responded to agitations for structural reforms of the country’s political architecture and to structure the debate for the benefit of the unity, peace and progress of the country.

He said the party had set up this committee to review the reports of all past constitutional conferences, the APC constitution, manifesto and campaign promises of the party to identify the party’s position regarding Nigeria’s federalism.

“As a governing party, the vision for our country is clear and it is to steer it to peace, progress and the restoration of hope for a better tomorrow for all our people. The APC is committed to working hard to achieve this vision by building and consolidating on the successes so far achieved while striving for accelerated growth and development. The recommendations of the committee will be reviewed by the party organs and a framework for the implementation of the accepted report will be presented to the government,” he said.

Regarding criticism of the APC-led administration, he said despite the challenges, the president has performed creditably.

Mr. Oyegun also said the party has delivered on key aspects of its promises to Nigerians.

“I am happy to confirm to your lordships that while there is much work to be done, the President Buhari-led APC administration has been able to achieve a lot in its over two years of stewardship.”



Mr. Oyegun was said to have also used the opportunity to meet with the party members in Taraba State to assess the state of affairs politically in the state chapter of the party.

Mr Oyegun said during the 2015 campaign, the party focused on three core areas, namely, the fight against corruption, stabilising the economy and restoration of peace and security in the country.

Recounting the achievements of the administration, he mentioned the fight against the insurgency, tackling corruption, and revamping of the economy through the implementation of the Treasury Single Account, TSA, and stringent monitoring of expenditure as its achievements.

“Your lordships, the state of the nation is strong. The difficult conditions in which the APC administration took over have been stabilised and the country is headed in the right direction.

“The weak economy is being diversified through an aggressive focus on agriculture, development of solid minerals, the creative industry, and other viable sectors. Today, the Buhari administration is transforming the nation’s economy from being oil-dependent and consumer-based to a multi-sector and production-based economy. The economy is currently being directed on the path of inclusive growth in which the weaker elements of the society are not left behind but supported through social safety nets.,” Mr Oyegun said.

“The political space is liberal and individuals and groups are able to freely express their opinions without repression. National peace and security challenges are being tackled assiduously and the future of the country is bright,” he added.