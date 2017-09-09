Truck crushes nursing mother to death

Accident scene
Accident scene

A truck on Saturday crushed a nursing mother to death along the Sagamu expressway in Ogun State.

The Traffic Enforcement and Enlightement Corps, TRACE,Public Relations Officer, Babatunde Akinbiyi, disclosed this to PREMIUM TIMES, adding that,the woman was killed while crossing the road.

He said the tragedy was caused by the driver who “drove recklessly and on top speed and rammed into the woman at Orie-Imo axis of the road.”

Mr. Akinbiyi said the driver of the vehicle with registration number PKP 464 XA immediately bolted adding that security operatives were on his trail.

The spokesperson said the corpse of the victim, who was said to be nursing a two-month old had been handed over to the family because of the ongoing strike by medical workers.

