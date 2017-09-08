PDP leaders visit Benue flood victims, make donations

IMG_20170908_175432

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic party, PDP, has paid a sympathy visit to flood victims in Makurdi, Benue State.

The party’s official twitter handle gave out this information on Friday.

The delegation, which was led by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Dayo Adeyeye, the National Legal Adviser of the party, Dave Iorhemba, and other members also paid a courtesy call on the governor of the state, Samuel Ortom.

A Board of Trustees member, Margaret Icheen, the state exco of the party led by the state chairman John Ngbede and other members the party were on ground to receive the team later at the party headquarters.

The party also donated food and other materials to the flood victims.

Thousands of people were displaced by the flood that ravaged several communities in Benue. About 5,000 of those displaced are currently in a displaced persons camp in Makurdi, the state capital.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.