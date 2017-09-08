PDP leaders visit Benue flood victims, make donations

Related News

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic party, PDP, has paid a sympathy visit to flood victims in Makurdi, Benue State.

The party’s official twitter handle gave out this information on Friday.

The delegation, which was led by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Dayo Adeyeye, the National Legal Adviser of the party, Dave Iorhemba, and other members also paid a courtesy call on the governor of the state, Samuel Ortom.

A Board of Trustees member, Margaret Icheen, the state exco of the party led by the state chairman John Ngbede and other members the party were on ground to receive the team later at the party headquarters.

The party also donated food and other materials to the flood victims.

Thousands of people were displaced by the flood that ravaged several communities in Benue. About 5,000 of those displaced are currently in a displaced persons camp in Makurdi, the state capital.