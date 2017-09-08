40 Nigerian officials to attend water management conference in Israel

Related News

Forty senior government officials from Nigeria will attend the 2017 Water Technology and Environmental Control Exhibition & Conference slated to hold in Israel.

This was indicated in a statement by the spokesperson to the Israeli Embassy in Abuja, Tony Obiechina, on Thursday at an exhibition organised by the Ministry of Water Resources in Abuja.

According to him, the conference would start from September 12-14, 2017. and the delegation would be led by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Ibrahim Musa.

Speaking at the event, the Ambassador of Israel to Nigeria, Guy Feldman in the company of the Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, said Israel and Nigeria have a lot to share in terms water management.

Mr. Feldman said, ”Israel is 60 per cent desert, but with high technology, it is today pumping over 80 per cent of its waste water back to the sea while losing only two per cent.”

Mr. Adamu applauded the ambassador for taking the initiative to address and sensitise the delegates before their departure to Israel saying that it was unprecedented.

”Although Nigeria is blessed with abundant water resources, it can still learn a lot from Israel’s new technology in water management,” he said.

The minister said he would have been on the delegation to Israel, but for other pressing official functions; so he had assigned the permanent secretary to lead the delegation’