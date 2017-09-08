Sallah: FRSC arrests 149 motorists, refers 28 for psychological tests in FCT

Related News

The FCT Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it arrested 149 motorists for various traffic offences in the territory during the recent Sallah festivities.

The Sector Commander, Wobin Gora, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday.

Mr. Gora was speaking on the outcome of the FRSC’s special Sallah patrol in the territory held between Aug. 31 and Sept. 6.

He said that 28 of the offenders were arrested for “critical offences” and were referred to relevant public health facilities for psychological tests.

“The critical offences are use of phone while driving; route violation; traffic light violation; dangerous driving and overloading,” he said.

“They are so designated because they are the most rampant life-threatening traffic law violations in the country.

“Fourteen of the offenders referred for the tests returned with negative results, while the other 14 have yet to come with their results.

“But their vehicles are in our custody, and will remain with us until we see the results of their tests.”

Mr. Gora identified speed violation, use of phone while driving and tyre violation as the most prevalent offences in the territory during the period.

The sector commander also said that the command recorded 16 road traffic accidents involving 23 vehicles and 78 people within the period.

Three persons lost their lives in two fatal cases, Mr. Gora said, adding that 56 others were injured in 12 serious and two minor cases.

He further stated that 13 of the vehicles involved in the accidents were private, and the remaining 10 commercial.

He said that the two fatal cases which involved commercial vehicles occurred at Abaji on the Abuja-Lokoja highway.

Mr. Gora noted that there was a general improvement in the attitude of motorists in the FCT, but said the command had intensified its public enlightening campaign.

(NAN)