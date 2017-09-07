AD’s leadership crisis deepens

Related News

The leadership crisis in the Alliance for Democracy, AD, has heightened as some members of the party’s National Executive Committee, NEC, met in Abuja on Wednesday and announced the suspension of the National Chairman of the party, Joseph Avazi.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Morafat Olayinka, while reading the communique of the NEC meeting, said the party had lost confidence in Mr. Avazi’s leadership.

The NEC of the party then went ahead to appoint the national auditor, Ayodele Ismail, as the acting national chairman of the party.

“NEC passed a vote of no confidence on the National Chairman, Joseph Avazi, for gross misconduct, anti-party activities, incompetence, lack of accountability, lack of consultations and turning the party to a family affair,” the communique said.

Mr. Olayinka accused Mr. Avazi of using his brother to carry out responsibilities of the national secretary without the consent and approval of the party.

Meanwhile, Mr. Avazi has denounced the NEC meeting where the decision was taken, saying “he had not yet called any NEC meeting.”

Mr. Avazi said he was surprised to hear about the meeting and asked party members to ignore such reports emanating from ‘miscreants.’

“We are surprised to note that some disgruntled elements took advantage of the postponed NEC meeting of the Alliance for Democracy and gathered themselves at the supposed venue to announce what pleases them. Therefore, the general public is advised to disregard whatever has been announced as the outcome of the meeting.

“The date for the NEC meeting shall be announced and members are advised to remain calm as the party will not allow itself to be drawn into crisis by miscreants.”

He also took a further swipe at those who attended the meeting.

“We are not by this statement absolving the national chairman from the allegations levelled against him, however, in strong terms we urge the accusers to back up the allegations with evidence when the NEC meeting is called up.

“We are quick to add that this illegality would not be allowed. If truly the national chairman is suspended what happened to the two deputy national chairmen, six vice national chairmen that the National Auditor would be selected to act as national chairman. The AD constitution is clear on this.”