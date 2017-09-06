Man, 31, docked for attempting suicide in Lagos Lagoon

Related News

A 31-year-old man, Hammed Olojo, who attempted to commit suicide by jumping into the Lagos lagoon was charged before an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Wednesday.

Mr. Olojo was brought before Magistrate O.O.A. Fowowe-Erusiafe on a charge of attempted suicide.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Kehinde Olatunde, a police sergeant, told the court that Mr. Olojo committed the offence on August 27 at about noon on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

Mr. Olatunde said that the accused was apprehended while attempting to jump into the lagoon and was quickly restrained.

He said the offence contravened Section 235 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Mr. Fowowe-Erusiafe, however, advised the accused that suicide was not the way out and that he should look at the brighter side of life.

The magistrate admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N50, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until November 16 for mention.

(NAN)