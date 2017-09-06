Man pleads guilty to raping 8-year-old girl

Related News

A Minna Grade 1 Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday reserved judgment after a 32-year-old man, Ayuba Salihu, pleaded guilty for raping an eight-year-old girl.

The accused, whose address is unknown, was arraigned on a charge of rape.

Abdullahi Mayaki, the prosecutor for the State Child Rights Protection Agency, told the court that the incident occurred on August 31 near Gwari Market in Chanchaga Local Government Area.

Mr. Mayaki said the accused lured the unsuspecting primary school pupil with N100 into the market before assaulting her sexually.

The offence contravened Section 18, sub-section 2 of Niger State Child Rights Law.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the offence attracts life imprisonment.

Chief Magistrate Hassan Mohammed, who convicted the accused as charged, adjourned the case until September 12 for sentence.

He said the adjournment would also enable the prosecution to get the medical expenses incurred by the girl’s parents.

(NAN)