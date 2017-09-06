Shock over LIRS ex-director Disu’s death after birthday

Related News

The sudden death in Lagos of Olanike Disu, a tax expert and a former director at the Lagos Internal Revenue Service continues to provoke consternation in social media.

The beautiful mother of two died September 4, barely 24 hours after celebrating her birthday on September 3. Her husband reportedly died just weeks before.

“What’s happening?”, says a post on Facebook. “We want to ask. But unquestionable God, you understand all things”.

“Beautiful lady. Maybe the pain was too much for her. Hope the children have loving people to look after them,” says another.

A man who attended the birthday on Sunday was especially gutted by her sudden departure. He wrote on Facebook: “If death were to take census of who is next, I will probably think you won’t find space in the next 40 years but alas a day after your birthday Monday 4th September, you bade us final farewell.

“I still teased you on Sunday that I had no birthday gift for you but you should go to any Coscharis Motors and pick the latest BMW, that you should tell them I will pay in future. I said you deserve even more. My pretty Mrs Olanike Disu, an amiable friend and a trustworthy Aunty. Sleep on the beloved!!!”

According to a report by TVC, she died in mysterious circumstances at a private hospital after complaining that she was not feeling too well.

Confirming her death, the members of Council, Management and Secretariat of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria issued a statement announcing the: “unfortunate demise of a member of the Executive Committee of Council, Mrs Olanike Disu, FCTI which occurred today, September 4, 2017. She was the current Chairman of the 2018 Annual Tax Committee (ATC). She was also an Assistant Director with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) until her death. We pray that God will comfort her family and the CITN family, and grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss”.

Ms. Disu was an alumnus of Oklahoma City University where she bagged a BA in Mass Communications in 1986, according to her LinkedIn profile.