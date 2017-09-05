Colleagues, friends join actress Eucharia Anunobi as she buries son

IMG_20170905_145305

Life took a new turn for Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi, as she buried the remains of her only child, Raymond, on Tuesday morning at the Ikoyi, Lagos cemetery. He was aged 15.

Present at the funeral were actresses, Ini Edo, Stephanie Okereke-Linus, Monalisa Chinda, Rita Dominic, Lillian Bach, Susan Peters and a host of other celebrities.

A brief service of Tribute took place before the interment.

The funeral service, which started at 10 a.m., had in attendance numerous friends and family members of the actress, who is also a pastor of the Fresh Oil Ministry International Church, Lagos.

The deceased, Raymond Ekwu, died from complications associated with sickle cell anaemia on August 23.

Eucharia married Charles Ekwu in 2000 and the marriage lasted till 2006 before trouble set in. Raymond was the only product of the marriage, which ended in a messy divorce.

She had dragged her ex-husband to court and slammed him with a N100 million lawsuit in 2010. The monetary demand, according to Eucharia, was on the grounds of ‘abandonment, irresponsibility and assault.’

    The loss of a child is one of the most painful moments in a man or woman’s life. Unless you’ve been there, you wont understand. This is why I pray the Lord’s comfort and extend my condolence to Eucharia. I don’t know her, but I know what it means to lose a child, most especially a lone child. Pastor Ucharia, May His comfort and peace sorround you at this time of grief. Rest assured, the Almighty God knows why.