Police launch investigation into killing of Gulder Ultimate Search 3 winner

The Lagos State Police Command said it has arrested three suspects in connection with the killing of the season 3 winner of the reality show, Gulder Ultimate Search, Hector Jobarteh.

Hector, 38, was killed by some gunmen in his home at Agege, Lagos State on Saturday.

His neighbours and witnesses say the assailants trailed him to his house around 8 a.m. on Saturday. He was shot dead shortly after returning from the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos, where he had gone to pick up a sibling.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, Olarinde Famous-Cole, said the residents recognised some of the suspects, which aided police investigations.

“Three suspects have been arrested. He (the victim) had returned to the country about three months ago. He went to pick his brother on Saturday. The killers followed him to his house. When they got to the apartment, they met his younger brother who asked who they were.

“They told him that they wanted to see his elder brother. Immediately they sighted him, one of them brought out a gun and shot him dead. From what we have gathered, it appeared to be a reprisal attack. There are some pointers that it had something to do with cultism.”

Hector was later rushed to a hospital in the area where he was confirmed dead.

The case was reported to police officers at the New Oko Oba division in Lagos.

The deceased’s wife, Ossei, who was also a contestant on the now rested TV show sponsored by Nigerian Breweries, was not at home when the attack occurred as she is said to live in the United States.

Hector won GUS 3 which held at NIFOR, Benin City in Edo State in 2006, and went home with the grand prize of N5 million and a Ford Explorer SUV. He got married in 2013.