Turkish president congratulates Buhari on recovery

Erdogan and Buhari [Photo: Africanews.com]
President Recep Erdogan of Turkey has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his recovery.

A press statement signed by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President, said the Turkish leader also congratulated Mr. Buhari on the Sallah celebrations.

”President Muhammadu Buhari continues to receive felicitations from prominent personalities and leaders across the world following his remarkable recovery from the medical condition that took him abroad.

”The Turkish leader also exchanged Eid greetings with President Buhari. Both leaders wished each other good health and success in their endeavours and extended their greetings and good wishes to the citizens of their friendly countries.

”The two leaders also discussed at length, the forthcoming 9th Summit of D8, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation at the end of October in Istanbul.”

The statement added that Mr. Erdogan extended an invitation to President Buhari for his participation at the event, an invitation Mr Buhari received with gratitude.

Mr. Buhari recently returned from a medical leave abroad where he had gone to treat an undisclosed ailment.

