Just IN: Airlift of Nigerian pilgrims back to Nigeria begins Thursday

Airlift of Nigerian Pilgrims back to Nigeria from Saudi Arabia will begin on Thursday with pilgrims from Gombe State.

This was revealed Saturday by the chairman of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, Abdullahi Mohammed, when he visited the pilgrims at the tents in Mina.

Mr. Mohammed called on officials of the State Muslim pilgrims welfare board to ensure that pilgrims on the first flight are transported to Jeddah Airport on September 6.

The NAHCON chairman said success in the airlift of Gombe will go a long way in having an overall successful return journey of all Nigerian pilgrims.

He also commended Gombe State pilgrims for their conduct and patience when their flight was delayed by two days during the airlift of pilgrims from Nigeria.

In their response, officials from the state promised to ensure full compliance with the return airlift schedule.

The NAHCON chairman, Commissioners and other top officials of the commission and the media are currently going round the tents of Nigerian pilgrims in Mina holding interactions on their challenges and operations of the Hajj generally.