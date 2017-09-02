Super Eagles defeated Cameroon by ‘prayers’ — Gov. Emmanuel

The Super Eagles squad for the 2019 AFCON qualifying match against Bafana Bafana of South Africa, in Uyo on Saturday (10/6/17). Bafana Bafana won 2-0. 03147/10/6/2017/Chidi Ohalete/BJO/NAN
Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has said that the Super Eagles’ victory on Friday against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon was a “testament” to the power of prayers.

The Eagles whipped their arch rival, the Lions 4-0, in their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

“The victory of Super Eagles today against The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon is a testament to the fact that whenever we go on our knees and seek the face of God like we did today during our fasting and prayer session, God will answer our prayer,” Mr. Emmanuel wrote on Facebook, few hours after the match.

“Congratulations to ‘Akwaibomites’, congratulations to Nigerians. Together we are rising to the faith of our greatness!” the governor added in his comment.

He also shared the comment on Twitter.

There were celebrations in the city of Uyo on Friday night over the victory.

    Prayer without action is like when one is daydreaming. No doubt we depends on Gods grace to succeed, but you must take a cogent steps to give God something to bless – Proper planning. More so football involved two sides, when one side is planning another side is praying, the side that is planning would win. God is not partial, would not support one against the other. Football is too far a subject for God to intervene, too worldly a thing. Somebody to please tell the governor.

