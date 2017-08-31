Imohimi takes charge as Lagos police commissioner

Related News

Edgal Imohimi on Friday assumed duty as the new Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, spokesman for the Command, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, has said.

Mr. Imohimi, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, assumed office following his confirmation as the new police commissioner in Lagos State by the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

“Edgal Imohimi has taken over and assumed duty in an official capacity as the new Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, with immediate effect.

“Formal handing and taking over notes is going on smoothly between the former and the new Lagos State CP,” Mr. Famous-Cole said in a statement.

Fatai Owoseni, the former CP, had on Wednesday denied knowledge of his re-deployment from Lagos and the appointment of a new police commissioner for the command.

Until his appointment as Lagos police commissioner, Mr. Imohimi was Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations in Lagos State.