Eid el-Kabir: CAN urges Muslims to embrace lifestyle of Prophet Ibrahim

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has urged Muslims to embrace the lifestyle of Prophet Ibrahim by adopting the spirit of selfless life for the purpose of nation building.

Tunde Akinsanya, the Chairman of the association in Ogun, made the call in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Tolulope Taiwo, in Abeokuta on Thursday to felicitate with Muslims on the celebration of the 2017 Eid el-Kabir.

Mr. Akinsanya congratulated Muslims in the country at large and Ogun State in particular on the occasion.

He thanked God for keeping Nigeria as one entity in spite of various challenges.

He explained that it had been God alone that made it possible for Nigerians as a people to live above religious and other crises in the country.

He also thanked God for giving President Muhammadu Buhari sound health and the ability to be with his people to celebrate.

“I want to specially congratulate the head of the Muslim faithful, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar, while also felicitating with Governor Ibikunle Amosun for witnessing another season of joy and giving.

“The Christian family called on all Muslim faithful to embrace the lifestyle of Prophet Ibrahim who chose to offer his son to Allah.”

He called on Nigerians to join hands with government at all levels to offer good governance to the citizenry.

