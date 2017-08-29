Saraki travels for Hajj, ‘to pray for Buhari’

Related News

The Senate President Bukola Saraki yesterday night travelled to Saudi Arabia to join millions of Muslim faithful gathered in the Holy Land for this year’s Hajj.

A statement by his special adviser on media and publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, said Mr. Saraki would also use the opportunity to pray for the health of President Muhammadu Buhari as well as the unity, stability, and development of Nigeria.

“He will spend the period of the holy pilgrimage to pray for more success for the Eighth National Assembly in the execution of its legislative agenda which is aimed at helping to improve the standard of living of the citizenry and positively transform the national economy,” the statement added.

The senate president is expected back early September when the Hajj is expected to have been completed by pilgrims.