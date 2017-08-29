Saraki travels for Hajj, ‘to pray for Buhari’

Senate President Bukola Saraki
Senate President Bukola Saraki

The Senate President Bukola Saraki yesterday night travelled to Saudi Arabia to join millions of Muslim faithful gathered in the Holy Land for this year’s Hajj.

A statement by his special adviser on media and publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, said Mr. Saraki would also use the opportunity to pray for the health of President Muhammadu Buhari as well as the unity, stability, and development of Nigeria.

“He will spend the period of the holy pilgrimage to pray for more success for the Eighth National Assembly in the execution of its legislative agenda which is aimed at helping to improve the standard of living of the citizenry and positively transform the national economy,” the statement added.

The senate president is expected back early September when the Hajj is expected to have been completed by pilgrims.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • 0tile

    Alhamdulilah. So the Senate President is such a good man. He is using his own money to travel to the Holy Land to pray for Buhari and stone the devil.

  • Bukola Saraki, hope the devil stone’s you back.