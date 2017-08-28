Nigeria govt declares Friday, Monday public holidays

Related News

The federal government has declared Friday, September 1 and Monday September 4, 2017 as public holidays to mark Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, who made the declaration on behalf of the federal government, congratulated Muslims and all Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for peace, unity, prosperity and the stability of the country’s democracy.

Mr. Dambazau further urged all Nigerians to join hands with the government of President Muhammadu Buhari in its avowed determination to build a peaceful and harmonious country, where the rights of every citizen, are protected and guaranteed, as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The minister assured citizens of their safety in all parts of the country, emphasising that security agencies have been directed to maintain the peace and protect lives and property.

He condemned in strong terms the prevalence of hate speeches in the country and warned that the government would henceforth deal with perpetrators according to the law, while emphasising that the government would continue to foster peaceful coexistence, national cohesion and stability in its march towards actualising the full potential of Nigeria.

The minister wishes all Nigerians a most rewarding and Happy Eid-el-Kabir celebration.