Ram markets: Economic downturn bites as Sallah approaches

As Nigerian Muslims prepare to celebrate the Eid-El-Kabir festivities, investigation in Kaduna has revealed that there is low patronage in ram markets as a result of the economic downturn.

The celebration which commences from September 1 is also associated with the killing of rams. This year, just like others, ram sellers have flooded major markets in Kaduna.

A visit by PREMIUM TIMES to Zango Market in Tudun Wada, the ‘yan Tumaki ram market Kawo,’ and similar places revealed that sellers are experiencing very low patronage.

A seller, Kasimu Sani said that “this year’s celebration is scary in terms of ram sale.”

“We are not happy at all this year. What is scary about this year is that many people have collected their salaries in Kaduna and yet nobody is coming here. People are saying they would rather make food available during the festivities than doing Layya which is optional.”

He also said the sellers are careful in “not making prices (of rams) high.”

“This year, we tried as much as possible to make the rams as cheap as possible. Rams goes for as low as N20,000 for now. If the demand increases, the prices will increase and we are looking at the next two to three days.”

Many residents PREMIUM TMES interacted with are optimistic that rams will not be as expensive as last year.

Sanusi Danladi, a civil servant, said that size does not matter anymore when buying the rams.

“I used to buy big rams every year but since last year, size does not matter anymore. It is an act ‘Ibadah’ and what I can afford is what I will buy.”

Hassan Karami, a farmer, said that he is not planning towards making the sacrifice this year because he has invested all his money in farming.

“I have no money now and the little I have will be for food that I will provide for my family during the Sallah time.”

PREMIUM TIMES also learnt that some people have already settled for goats which is another option for the animals to be used.

Sa’idu Bala told our reporter that he is going to slaughter a goat this year and that “some of his neighbours have gathered money to buy one cow to use for the sacrifice.”

“I have settled for a goat which I have paid for already. I paid N12,000 for it and that is settled. My neighbours contributed N18,000 each to but one cow for the sacrifice.”

A cleric, Bello Mai-Iyali, said at least five people can contribute money to buy a cow to use for the sacrifice.