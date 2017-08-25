IPOB rejects withdrawal of Igbo quit notice

IPOB members in a rally

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has rejected the withdrawal of the quit notice issued to the Igbos by the Coalition of Northern Groups.

The coalition had ordered the Igbos to leave the north on or before October 1, 2017, but a suspension of the notice was announced on Thursday by the group’s spokesperson Abdulazeez Suleiman, at a press briefing at the Transcorp Hilton hotel in Abuja.

But a statement issued by the IPOB’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful, on Friday, said the withdrawal was inconsequential as far as their aspirations were concerned.

“It is inconsequential to IPOB whether the ‘quit notice’ was rescinded or not because it will in no way impact the pace and direction of our effort to restore Biafra. If they had any honour, they will ‘stick to it,’’ he said.

”Threats don’t have any effect on us, so our advice to the Arewa North is to please stick to the October 1 deadline or else they have no honour. We urge all Southerners in the core North to return home before October 1 as history will most definitely repeat itself,” he added.

He said Southerners (living in the North) must be vigilant despite the assurances given by the coalition.

”Southerners were massacred in the pogroms of 1966 and 1967 after similar assurances were issued then that people should remain in the North. The presence of a serving governor and senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria during the supposed press briefing confirms what we have always known that the incitement to genocide, which is what the ‘quit notice’ is all about has the blessing of the Arewa political class.’’

IPOB also had verbal barbs for President Muhammadu Buhari.
”If President Muhammadu Buhari is at all serious about clamping down on hate speech, he should arrest those behind the ‘quit notice’ along with their sponsors.

”Trying to drag the name of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, into their unintelligent blood feast will be resisted. If the idea is to cow our leader with calls for his arrest, then those behind the genocidal edict of ‘Igbos must leave the North’ are even dumber than we thought.’’

  • Razak

    the current leaders of Nigeria should permit the Igbos to secede and form the Biafra state, it doesn’t make any sense if the Igbos are held hostage.

    • Jackson

      No section of Nigeria wants the Igbos around, give them their Biafra so we can all rest peacefully, their noise is getting more irritating by the minute..

      • Maitama Tambari

        Rarak and Jackson, it is not the Ndigbos that are the problem, it is their selfish ungrateful attitude. Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and current Ndigbos States constitute the dead Biafra enclave. Already the non Ndigbos States have asked the agitators of a dead horse out of it. It is out of their experience while they were in the Eastern Region of Nigeria. Cross River is fully aware on how Migeria lost Duala in the Cameroon while Mubi, Gwoza and Sardauna Province became Nigeria territory was because of Ndigbos Administration to those areas. Are we therefore to help those States who want to remain in Nigeria to remain in Nigeria or blindly accept to allow them join the disgruntled and ungrateful citizens of Nigeria. Who is to suffer most?

  • Oge Chi

    Quit notice or no quit notice .. in Biafra we stand.. no going back

  • babajide Balogun

    Perhaps the Arewa youths respect their elders. That’s why they heed to the call of their elders to withdraw the quit notice.
    It is obvious these IPOB nuisance or whatever they are called have no respect for their elders, else they would have sheath their swords after serving officials of state consulted with them on their agitation.

  • CEO

    What “quit notice”? Is this the same one that Dambazzau(spoke person of Arewa Youth) said was never given? That the Arewa Youth claimed before DSS DG, Mamman Daura, that they were misquoted by the media? Are we talking about a new development here, or the quit notice to Ndigbo by the Arewa Youth, in a well documented, videotaped world press conference in Kaduna? What has General Dambazzau and Mamman Daura got to say now? Or was it not also reported that after Dambazzau’s denial of the quit notice, the Arewa Youths came out and claimed that forces in the presidency asked them to issue the quit notice? Has all these been hidden from Buhari, or is he still too sick to grasp what’s happening? Are the spin doctors handling him now in overdrive in their desperate efforts to plunge the country into irretrievable disaster?