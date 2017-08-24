Charly Boy’s group wants Diezani Alison-Madueke extradited, to begin fresh protest

Charly Boy
Charly Boy

‘Our Mumu Don Do’, the group that organised the #ResumeorResign protest over the last medical vacation of President Muhammadu Buhari, says it will begin another round of protests on Monday.

This time, its demand is for the Nigerian government to seek extradition of former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, to Nigeria for prosecution over corruption allegations made against her.

Mrs. Alison-Madueke is in the United Kingdom where she is believed to be receiving treatment for cancer but is also being investigated for money laundering.

“Following recent mind-boggling allegations of corruption and wanton looting of public funds and the collective patrimony of Nigerian citizens by the former Minister for Petroleum, Mrs. Diezani Allison-Madueke, we call on the Economic & Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to apply for her extradition from the United Kingdom to face prosecution in Nigeria,” the group said in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday.

“Furthermore, a Federal High Court has ordered Mrs. Allison-Madueke to permanently forfeit several luxurious properties in several highbrow areas across the country to the federal government.

“It is therefore unimaginable that the federal government is not pushing for Mrs. Allison-Madueke’s extradition to face punishment for her alleged crimes.

“In this light, we will be holding a 2-day sit out in front of the EFCC Headquarters to demand that the federal government applies for her extradition and prosecution in Nigeria.”

The group, in the statement signed by its co-conveners, Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy; and Deji Adeyanju, said it would hold the sit out from 9 to 10 a.m. daily on Monday and Tuesday at the front of EFCC office in Abuja.

  • amazing2012

    …you are making sense now

  • Deansmart

    Dezani is Ill so she can’t be brought to nigeria at the moment untill she’s well to face the corruption charges against he,r as for me just get all.our yam her which the corrupt individuals put under her care

  • Omooba

    Does it make sense for Deziani to be brought back to Nigeria to face corruption charges in the courts where judgements have prices and could be negotiated? The Ibori Asaba no case ruling is still fresh in our memories whereas he had his day in the British court for the same charges. Please let Deziani be. No sense in bringing her back from Britain when her case is stil being heard.
    It is all an efort in futility.