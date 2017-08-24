Herdsman remanded for allegedly raping married woman

Related News

An Iyaganku Senior Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan has ordered a herdsman, Abubakar Likita, to be remanded at Agodi Prisons for allegedly raping a married woman.

A Senior Magistrate, Patricia Adetuyibi, who gave the order, ruled that Mr. Likita, 19, should be remanded, pending an advice from the Oyo State director of public prosecutions.

Mrs. Adetuyibi adjourned the case until October 5 for mention.

The accused, who rears cattle around Idiya Village in Ile-Ido, Ibadan is being tried on a charge of having unlawful carnal knowledge of a married woman.

The plea of the accused was not taken.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Olalekan Adegbite, told court that the accused committed the offence on August 14 at about 5 p.m. at Idiya Village.

Mr. Adegbite said: “on the fateful day, the woman was in her farm when Likita attacked her from behind.

“The attack resulted in the woman sustaining injury on the back of her forehead and neck where the accused held her.”

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 357, punishable under Section 358 of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol.38, Vol. II Laws of Oyo State 2000.

(NAN)