Sultan announces traditional leaders’ support for govt’s move to criminalise hate speech

Sultan of Sokoto
The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, has announced that traditional leaders were in support of the federal government’s move to criminalise hate speech.

The monarch’s statement, reported by the News Agency of Nigeria, was made on Thursday.

Both President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo have condemned hate speech in the country and stated government’s determination to criminalise it and make it an offence similar to terrorism.

Lawyers have however expressed divergent views on the government’s statements on the matter.

