Man docked for allegedly raping neighbour’s 12-year-old daughter

A 20-year-old unemployed man, Victor Akinsola, who allegedly raped his neighbour’s 12-year-old daughter, was on Wednesday hauled up before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The accused, who resides at 12, Sunny Smile St., Ishashi in Berger on the outskirts of Lagos, is facing a charge of defilement.

The prosecutor, Raphael Donny told the court that the offence was committed on July 26 at the accused’s apartment.

“The accused saw the girl, a 12- year -old bathing at the back of the house, he forcefully entered the bathroom and defiled the girl.

“After having unlawful canal knowledge of the girl, the accused gave the victim N100 and told her not to tell anyone.

“The girl later told her elder sister, who informed their mother and the case was reported at the police station,” Mr. Donny said.

The offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the accused may be sentenced to life imprisonment on conviction.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate Folakemi Davies -Abegunde granted the accused a bail of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Mrs. Davies–Abegunde, however, ordered the accused to pay N50, 000 into the court’s registrar’s account as part of the bail condition.

She adjourned the case until October 6 for the State Director of Public Prosecutions’ advice.

