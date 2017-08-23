Nigerian govt releases 2017/2018 admission list into unity schools

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has approved the release of the admission list of successful candidates into the Federal Unity College, FUCs, for the 2017/2018 academic year.

A statement by the Federal Ministry of Education on Wednesday quoted the minster as saying that admission list into JSSI was on notice boards in the colleges and on their websites.

The statement signed by Priscilla Ihuoma, Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, said the list was also online: http://www.fmeinterviewtest.com or the ministry’s website www.education.gov.ng.

“Students who have been offered provisional admission have two weeks after the release of the results to accept the offer, otherwise, they will be replaced by other candidates,” the statement quoted Mr. Adamu as saying.

