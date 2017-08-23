Two protesters killed in road accident

Related News

‎Two protesters under the banner of the People Against Corruption and Injustice, PACI, were on Wednesday killed while 15 others injured in an auto crash after they staged a protest against some cable network service providers in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

The group after their protest against DSTV, GOTV and Star Times at Iwe-Iroyin, Press Centre, Abeokuta over alleged exploitation by the networks were involved in the accident on their return.

‎The Public Relations Officer of Traffic Compliance Enforcement Corps, TRACE, Babatunde Akinbiyi who disclosed this said the tragedy occurred at Ayedere-Obada axis along Abeokuta-Lagos expressway.

‎He said the crash involved a ‎white truck with registration number 44F95FG loaded with granite, a wine coloured Almera car with registration number, TTD 88 4AA and a White commercial bus with registration number, FST 435 XD.

Mr Akinbiyi explained that the accident was caused by overspeeding and brake failure on the part of the truck.

The agency spokesman said the truck rammed into the Almera car from behind, causing it to hit the commercial bus.

He said two persons were confirmed dead on the spot, with the corpses already moved to the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta.

He added that the injured were rushed to Joseph and Christiana Specialist Hospital, Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta, where they were receiving treatment as at the time of filing this report.