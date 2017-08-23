Maryam Abacha University honours Tambuwal, Dickson others at first Convocation

Related News

A university in Niger Republic named after the widow of former Nigerian dictator, Sani Abacha, has conferred honorary awards on two Nigerian state governors and a senator.

The Maryam Abacha University, which is the first English University in the Francophone West African nation, gave the awards to governors Seriake Dickson and Aminu Tambuwal, of Rivers and Sokoto states respectively, as well as a senator, Bello Gwarzo, during its first convocation ceremony at the university’s main campus in Maradi.

Over 300 students graduated with degrees in social sciences and humanities while about 33 students were awarded master degrees at the event.

Others honoured at the event include wife of the governor of Katsina, Hadiza Masari, and the governor of Maradi in Niger Republic, Zakari Umaru.

The convocation, which was dominated by Nigerians and citizens of other African nations, also featured the foundation laying of the multi-billion naira University Complex by Mrs. Abacha.

The university was founded by a Nigerian businessman, Adamu Gwarzo, and has former governor of Sokoto State, Aliyu Wamakko, as pro-chancellor.

The Governor of Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje, who was a special guest at the convocation, applauded the founder of the university, saying it will strengthen the relationship between Nigeria and Niger Republic.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES, Mr. Gwarzo said the institution has received international recognition.

He said it was awarded commendations by the Accreditation Service for International Colleges, UK in February.

According to the proprietor, the commendations were for excellence in premises and health safety, learning and teaching course delivery, students’ welfare, management and staff resources, and quality

“We are committed to what we set out to do and by the grace of God we just graduated our first set of students.

“Soon we shall introduce more courses in core sciences and Technology. We shall also introduce courses in Multimedia and Filming,” he said.