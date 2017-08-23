Over 15 million Nigerians lack access to potable water – UNICEF

children_n_bad_water

Over 15 million Nigerians still drink water from rivers, lakes, ponds, streams and irrigation canals, a United Nation Children’s Fund, UNICEF, specialist, Moustapha Niang, has said.

He said unless government puts in more effort to ensure accessibility to water supply, Nigeria is unlikely to meet the SDGs Goal 6 by 2030.

SDG goal 6 aims at ensuring availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

Mr. Niang stated this in Uyo on Wednesday during a media dialogue on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, WASH, organised by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in partnership with the Child Right Information Bureau (CRIB) of the Ministry of Information.

Mr. Niang, who is a UNICEF WASH specialist, said that more than half of the 57 million Nigerians that lack access to potable water supply live in rural areas.

He noted that accessibility to safe water can save the lives of most under five children that die annually from preventable diseases, as most of the diseases are caused by poor access to water.

He said: “We need to do 20 times more of what we are currently doing in terms of policies and funding in providing safe water to the people.

“For example, in 1999, 12 per cent of the population had pipe access to their homes. But this percentage declined to two percent as at 2015.”

In his remarks, the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, said the state government was providing new strategic policies that would ensure provision of potable water across the state.

Mr. Emmanuel, represented at the event by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Political, Legislative Affairs and Water Resources, Nse Edem, noted that the state government was not only doing the policies for the people of Akwa Ibom state, but for the whole of the South-south region.

In her presentation, another UNICEF WASH specialist, Martha Hokonya, enumerated the benefits of provision of potable water and urged journalists to help in prompting the government to invest in provision of potable water.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • g_kazaure

    “The Nigerian government said on Thursday that it has expended over $1.5 billion on urban water sanitation sector through the National Urban Water Reform.
    The Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, made the claims at the 24th regular meeting of the National Water Council in Akure, the Ondo State capital”.

    Reported by Premium Times!

  • g_kazaure

    Even Kazaure our town does not have portable water fro drinking.

  • Ibukun Bandele

    Shame on all NIGERIANS, ALL TALK WITH NOTHING TO SHOW FOR IT, ORDINARY WATER TO DRINK NO EVEN DEY, SUFFERHEAD EVERYWHERE, NAH WA