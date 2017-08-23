Sultan announces September 1 as Sallah Day

Related News

The Sultan of Sokoto and Chairman Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Sa’ad Abubakar, has announced September 1, 2017 as Eid-el-Kabir day.

The day had earlier been declared by the Saudi Arabian government as the day of the festival celebrated by Muslims all over the world.

The festival is marked by the slaughter of rams by Muslims who can afford it who then eat and share the meat and food with families, friends, and the less privileged.

The sultan’s announcement was stated in a statement signed by Sambo Junaidu, the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs to the Sokoto Sultanate Council.

The statement, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Sokoto on Wednesday, indicated that the declaration followed the sighting of the new moon of Zulhijja on Tuesday.

“The advisory committee in conjunction with the National Committee on Moon Sighting received various reports on moon sighting across the country confirming the sighting of new moon of Zulhijja on Tuesday Aug. 22, 2017,” it said.

The statement said that following the development, Muslims in Nigeria would observe Friday September 1, as Sallah day.

It added that the Sultan felicitates with all Muslims and wished them Allah’s guidance, blessings and protection.

The statement also quoted Mr. Abubakar as urging Muslims to continue to live in peace and engage in continuous prayers for the development and progress of the country and the world at large.