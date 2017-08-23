Nigerian govt to release funds for October 2016 to August 2017 pensions — PenCom

pensioners
pensioners

The Acting Director-General of National Pension Commission (PenCom), Aisha Dahir-Umar, on Wednesday said the Federal Government had begun working out modalities for pension payment to the next batch of retirees.

Mrs. Dahir-Umar told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the Federal Government and the PenCom would soon release substantial funds for the payment.

She said retirees that had perfected their documentation and verification processes would be captured for payments in the next batch.

The PenCom boss said the funds for the Accrued Rights was expected to cover retirees from October 2016 to August 2017.

Mr. Dahir-Umar recalled that the Federal Government, through PenCom, had released N54 billion in April to clear pension backlog for payment of the last batch of retirees from January to September 2016.

Mr. Dahir-Umar also commended President Muhammudu Buhari for giving prompt attention to retirees’ well-being by settling accrued pensions for that period.

“In spite of competing demands for funds, President Buhari has always expressed concern for the plight of workers and pensioners.

“It has brought relief to thousands of our elders who have served the country and deserve to be paid their entitlements promptly and fully too,” she said.

She explained that some pensioners in the last batch who did not receive their pension must have been due to errors in documentation and verification process.

“Such also may be caused by late documentation,’’ she said.

Mrs. Dahir-Umar said documentation began in June that the commission had been placing notices in newspapers.

“Currently, the commission has almost finished for this year; we are at the Women Centre, Abuja, verifying pensioners from agencies located within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT),” she said, adding that the commission also have centres across the country.

She, however, denied allegations that the commission and the Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) delayed payments and misappropriated funds meant for pensioners.

She added that the commission and the PFAs were being watched by the Federal Government and guided by core principles that could not be truncated.

Mrs. Dahir-Umar said the PFAs usually paid the pensioners that registered under them without delay once the Federal Government released funds through PenCom. (NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Maitama Tambari

    Interesting and embarrassing. Typical Nigeria attitude, messing up a system, for selfish reason. In 1985, I was Deputy Secretary Pension and Gratuity of the Federation. We attended Pension Management Course at Croyden London where we learned of Contributory Pension Scheme which ideas we bought and recommended to Federal Government. The decision to adopt Contributory Pension Scheme had to wait until a progressive Government came to implement it in 2004. Unfortunately the people saddled with its implementation were not properly trained to the challenges. I attended the PenCom Board Meeting and realized that the Scheme was in trouble.

    After staff and Government monthly contribution into the individual retirement account, on retirement, the staff is supposed to withdraw lump sum as gratuity and monthly pension. Where is Federal Government in this arrangement? Again if the funds are properly managed by the Pension Fund Administrator, the proceeds are expected to be higher than the Define Benefits which is solely Government Funded Pension Scheme handled by Pension Transition Administration Directorate (PTAD) under the Federal Ministry of Finance. The people in the picture, if it true, are supposed to be PTAD challenges not PenCom because it is PTAD pensioners that Federal Government is owned from the areas of Jonathan Administration salary increase of 2010. President Buhari has started paying. If it is PenCom challenges, then the question to ask is where is the savings account of these pensioners kept. Does it mean the Federal Government has borrowed the fund or is it the promising bond Federal Government promises recouping at maturity on staff retirement? In anyway you however you look at it it is embarrassing.